Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

CDC offers guidelines for safer ways to celebrate holidays

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday offered tips on how people can minimize the risk of catching COVID-19 for themselves and their loved ones during the holiday season.

The CDC recommends everyone eligible to get vaccinated do so, to protect people who cannot get the shot, such as young children. The vaccine is currently not approved for anyone under the age of 12.

People should wear well-fitting masks over their nose and mouth while indoors and around others if not fully vaccinated. For fully vaccinated people, a mask is recommended in public indoor settings in communities with “substantial to high transmission,” the CDC stated in a news release.

Outdoors is safer than indoors, and people are best to avoid crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

Anyone who is sick or has symptoms should not attend gatherings. People who have symptoms of the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who has it should get tested.

The CDC has a travel page to help decide what is best for people and their family if they intend to visit somewhere else over the holidays, and the agency advises delaying travel until fully vaccinated.

For people not fully vaccinated who must travel, follow CDC’s domestic travel or international travel recommendations. Everyone is required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.

Other special considerations from the CDC:

  • People with weakened immune systems may not be fully protected even if they are fully vaccinated and have received an additional dose. Take precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a mask, until advised otherwise by a health care provider.
  • People can wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission if a member of the household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.
  • Consider additional precautions if gathering with a group from multiple households or different parts of the country, like avoiding crowded indoor spaces before travel and taking a test.
  • Do not put a mask on children younger than 2 years old.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horse & buggy crash
Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County
One man is dead and five other people, including juveniles, were seriously injured in a crash...
Man killed, five seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Caroline County
Crews are investigating after a roof slid off a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Chesterfield County Police seeking two individuals following theft at Walmart
Police: Searching for two individuals following theft at Chesterfield Walmart
A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to...
Four students, 18-year-old charged in Meadowbrook High School fight

Latest News

Senator Mark Warner joined state and local leaders to talk about ways they can prevent gun...
Senator Warner joins Richmond, Henrico law enforcement leaders for gun violence prevention roundtable
One neighbor says they saw vehicles blocking traffic as cars were pulling out of the shopping...
Henrico neighborhood concerned about street racing
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is campaigning for Democratic governor nominee Terry McAuliffe in...
Jill Biden campaigns for Terry McAuliffe in Henrico
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says