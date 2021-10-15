Ashland police looking for a man accused of breaking into local residence

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Ashland police are looking to the community for help finding a man suspected of breaking and entering into a resident’s home.

An unknown man entered a home in the Cottage Green Townhome neighborhood on Wednesday, Oct. 6 just after 11 a.m. The owner reported several items were taken.

Anyone who may know the person pictured should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or leave a tip on their website.

