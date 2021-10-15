Healthcare Pros
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Petersburg shootings

By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating two shootings that happened on Friday.

Officers were called early on Oct. 15 to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for a man who walked in with a gunshot wound.

The man had been shot in the face and was flown to a hospital in Richmond for more treatment.

The victim told police that the shooting happened on McKenzie Street.

While officers were investigating that shooting, they were called to a second shooting in the Whitehill Drive area.

There, police found a man with gunshot injuries. He died at the scene.

Police identified the victim as 22-year-old Derian Vaughan.

There is no suspect information, and it is unknown if the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

