Water main break closes portion of Lauderdale Road in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break has closed a portion of Lauderdale Road in Henrico.

The northbound lane on Lauderdale Road is closed. Drivers should also avoid the intersection of Lauderdale and Ridgefield Parkway if possible.

Gayton Road can be used as a detour.

Stay tuned to NBC12.com for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.