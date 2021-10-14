Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Water main break closes portion of Lauderdale Drive in Henrico

Drivers should avoid the area
Crews work to repair water main break.
Crews work to repair water main break.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A water main break has closed a portion of Lauderdale Drive in Henrico.

The northbound lane on Lauderdale Drive is closed. Drivers should also avoid the intersection of Lauderdale and Ridgefield Parkway if possible.

Gayton Road can be used as a detour.

