Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Washington announces Taylor jersey retirement amid scandals

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2007, file photo, solemn football fans hold up towels with No. 21 in...
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2007, file photo, solemn football fans hold up towels with No. 21 in memory of slain Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor during a ceremony before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at FedExField in Landover, Md. The Washington Football Team plans to retire late safety Sean Taylor's number before its upcoming game against Kansas City. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team plans to retire late safety Sean Taylor’s number before its upcoming game against Kansas City.

The announcement came just three days before the retirement ceremony and with the organization in the midst of multiple off-field issues.

Washington’s head athletic trainer is on administrative leave for what a team spokesman called an ongoing criminal investigation unrelated to the club after federal authorities searched the practice facility.

Former employees are also calling for the NFL to release the findings of an investigation into Washington workplace misconduct after emails from Jon Gruden led to the Raiders coach’s resignation.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police make arrest in deadly Henrico shooting
Hien The Dinh
Police make arrest in connection to assaults of Henrico students
Nubia Williams, 26, of Spotsylvania is charged with neglect after an investigation into her...
Mother arrested for neglect after infant dies from malnourishment
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

Latest News

Limited spots for the Richmond Marathon have been opened up after registration filled up...
Limited spots opened for Richmond Marathon after registration fills up
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels nominated for Minor League Baseball Award, after Air Force dad returns home
Football
John Marshall High School cancels this year’s football season due to injuries
Enter for a chance to win Hardee’s® gift cards & a TV!
Hardee’s Super-Fan Contest: Enter for a chance to win gift cards & a TV!