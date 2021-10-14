Two people badly injured, horse euthanized after car strikes horse & buggy in Richmond County

EMMERTON, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were injured and a horse was euthanized after a horse-drawn buggy was struck by a vehicle in Richmond County.

The accident occurred in the Emmerton area of Route 3 when the buggy was traveling in the right lane was struck in the back by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee heading east.

Both people inside the buggy were thrown from it and were airlifted to a trauma center for serious injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.

The horse was badly injured and had to be humanely euthanized.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.