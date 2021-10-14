Thursday Forecast: Morning Fog and clouds, then warm and sunny
Cold front Saturday brings a few showers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fog and low clouds will hang around through 10am-noon. Then the sun pops out and we’ll warm up to the low 80s. A strong cold front brings showers on Saturday.
Thursday: Morning fog and clouds through 10am-noon. Then mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Record high is 90°, set in 1985)
Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. A thundershower is possible. Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. BREEZY. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air on Sunday.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.