Thursday Forecast: Morning Fog and clouds, then warm and sunny

Cold front Saturday brings a few showers
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fog and low clouds will hang around through 10am-noon. Then the sun pops out and we’ll warm up to the low 80s. A strong cold front brings showers on Saturday.

Thursday: Morning fog and clouds through 10am-noon. Then mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Record high is 90°, set in 1985)

Saturday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. A thundershower is possible. Rain totals likely 1/4″ or less. BREEZY. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air on Sunday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

