RVA Vaccination Hunters working to get Virginia vaccinated against COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Facebook group called “RVA Vaccination Hunters” is utilizing social media to drive up vaccination numbers across Central Virginia. Their goal is to get every person vaccinated against coronavirus while also fact-checking COVID information.

It is a local page made up of private citizens who are looking to share accurate COVID-19 information. Liz Thurman, an administrator for RVA Vaccination Hunters, said when they started back in January 2021, they did not expect it to take off.

“It was definitely shocking, and heartwarming, as well because we get so many posts, and there is always so much engagement as people just want to look out for their parents and loved ones,” Thurman said.

They post tips, like when and where appointments open up, which brand of vaccine the location is offering, and even where to get your vaccination card laminated. Over time, the competitiveness to get a COVID vaccine appointment has dwindled, but organizers are ready for another surge.

“More and more boosters are being approved by the FDA at this time, and it is a possibility that five to 11-year-olds could be the next age group to receive the vaccine,” Thurman said. “They may not be available at every place like adult vaccines are available.”

Administrators are preparing for this by coming up with new, creative ways to entice people already qualified to get their vaccine. They are creating short ‘Facebook Reels’ videos that show the importance of getting vaccinated.

This will hopefully cut down on the wait time for those looking to get vaccinated when another booster shot becomes available. RVA Vaccination Hunters is one of many groups and websites dedicated to doing their part to ending the pandemic.

