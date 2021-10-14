RPD to honor fallen officers with ceremony

Healthcare Pros
The Richmond Police Department is honoring its officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during a ceremony on Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is honoring its officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony is in recognition of National Police Week.

The service will include families of the fallen officers and a wreath will be placed.

Mayor Levar Stoney will also be in attendance.

The tribute starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

