RPD to honor fallen officers with ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is honoring its officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony is in recognition of National Police Week.

The service will include families of the fallen officers and a wreath will be placed.

Mayor Levar Stoney will also be in attendance.

The tribute starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

