Roof slides off Henrico restaurant

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are investigating after a roof slid of a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.

Henrico’s fire chief said crews were initially called to East Williamsburg Road for a collapsed building.

At Fat Boy’s Bar and Grille, they found one of the roof sides of an A-frame-style building had slid down. It did not collapse inside.

Crews are investigating after a roof slid of a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon. (NBC12)

At the time, there were eight people inside the building, who were all safely evacuated.

Fire crews and building inspectors will continue the investigation.

Crews are investigating after a roof slid of a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon. (NBC12)

Crews are investigating after a roof slid of a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon. (NBC12)

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.