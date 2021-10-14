Roof slides off Henrico restaurant
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Crews are investigating after a roof slid of a Henrico restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Henrico’s fire chief said crews were initially called to East Williamsburg Road for a collapsed building.
At Fat Boy’s Bar and Grille, they found one of the roof sides of an A-frame-style building had slid down. It did not collapse inside.
At the time, there were eight people inside the building, who were all safely evacuated.
Fire crews and building inspectors will continue the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.