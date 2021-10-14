Police seek photos, videos of person possibly behind Museum District burglaries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking the public to check their security cameras to help catch the person they believe is behind burglaries in the Museum District.

RPD asks anyone in the area of West Grace Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard to check the footage between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Oct. 11. Any photos or videos that match the suspect pictured above should send them to police.

Police also remind residents to do the following to help prevent crime:

Keep windows and doors locked

Check perimeter locks on gates, fences, and windows

Enjoying cooler weather? Open windows can leave you susceptible to break in’s

Check every window in the house and make sure they’re locked

Keep purses, keys and wallets away from doors or windows

Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Nicholas Castrinos at Nicholas.castrinos@rva.gov or 804-646-1144.

