Police: Man who impersonated officer appeared to have handgun, badge

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of impersonating an officer.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, a woman pulled into a parking lot along the Midlothian Turnpike. She then saw an unmarked silver sedan with flashing blue lights pull in behind her and park.

The man then went to the woman’s vehicle and tried opening the front and back driver’s side doors.

“He then spoke to the victim about her driving, asked for her information and briefly displayed what appeared to be a badge and a handgun,” police said in a release.

The man went back to his vehicle and then approached her again, telling her to drive safely.

The man then drove up toward Carmia Way.

Police said the man was wearing a navy-blue sweater and khaki pants.

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

