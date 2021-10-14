Police make arrest in deadly Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Henrico on Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting took place before 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue near the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Parkview Avenue.

Lieutenant Matthew Pecka, a spokesperson for the Henrico County Police Department, says the victim, 51-year-old Hassan Dixon, was interacting with a man on a bicycle.

“A man, who has been identified as Hassan Dixon, went to the convenience store and then a male rode up on a bicycle,” Pecka said. “They had exchanged and engaged one another.”

During this interaction, Pecka says shots were fired into the sedan.

The driver, identified as Dixon, left the scene towards Parkview Avenue. He was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond, where he died of his injuries.

Pecka says the suspect fled on his bicycle towards Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue.

“We believe that there are individuals who frequent that area, that travel the roadway, that may have seen or heard something,” he said. “We would always encourage everyone to be aware of their surroundings in scenarios, but in this incident, we’re not exactly sure what transpired. That’s why we want to hear from people who may have seen or heard something moments before 7 p.m.”

The suspect was able to be identified from surveillance footage. Officers arrested Deontre L. Maryland, 25 of Richmond, in less than 24 hours after the shooting happened. He was taken to the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office and held without bond.

Maryland is charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and 2nd-degree murder.

Max Roelen lives near the intersection of Parkview Avenue and East Laburnum Avenue. He says he doesn’t have a lot of concerns over the safety, but it does keep him alert.

“I have an alarm system on my house, so not really concerned,” he said. “Of course when you hear something like this, a killing, that always alerts you to be more careful than normal.”

Anyone with information further information should call Detective Rosser at (804)-501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.