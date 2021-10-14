Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’

By KCRG Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police said a teen admitted to stabbing and killing his parents at their home Thursday morning.

Court documents obtained by KCRG state a 17-year-old Ethan Alexander Orton stabbed his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their house in Cedar Rapids.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious person at the property, and when officers arrived they found Orton covered in blood outside the home.

Authorities said he admitted to killing his parents by stabbing them. He told officers he used an ax to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

Investigators said the teen said he did it to “take charge of his life.”

The parents were found dead inside the home.

Orton was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police make arrest in deadly Henrico shooting
Hien The Dinh
Police make arrest in connection to assaults of Henrico students
Nubia Williams, 26, of Spotsylvania is charged with neglect after an investigation into her...
Mother arrested for neglect after infant dies from malnourishment
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County...
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

Latest News

Author Gary Paulsen sits with his favorite Alaskan husky, Flax, at his Willow, Alaska, home on...
Gary Paulsen, celebrated children’s author, dies at 82
Hala Ayala and Winsome Sears
Spotlight on Virginia Lt. Governor Race: Hala Ayala faces off against Winsom Sears
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, file photo, New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78,...
LIVE: Durst faces day of reckoning in murder of best friend
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, three vials of the Moderna COVID-19...
FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster
Michael Antonio Handsome
Deputies search for man wanted on multiple charges