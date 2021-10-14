Healthcare Pros
Person detained following report of sexual assault at John Tyler Community College

John Tyler Community College logo(John Tyler Community College)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police said a person has been detained in connection with the report of a sexual assault at John Tyler Community College.

On Oct. 14, a student reported a sexual assault that happened on the Chester campus.

Campus security and Chesterfield police both responded.

A person has been detained.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the campus community.

