Parents demand answers after alleged sexual assaults in Loudoun Co. Schools

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUDOUN Co., Va. (WWBT) - Parents in Loudoun County want answers after two alleged sexual assaults in schools.

One parent said a male student wearing a skirt sexually assaulted his daughter in a bathroom at Stone Bridge High School back in May, NBC Washington reports.

The sheriff’s office confirms a 14-year-old boy was arrested for that crime.

Last week, there was another alleged assault at Broad Run High School that led to an arrest.

The parents of the victim in the first case claim the same suspect was involved in both cases, NBC Washington reports.

Now, the parents are suing the Loudoun school system, claiming the district’s transgender bathroom policy is what allowed their daughter to be assaulted.

