News to Know for Oct. 14: Booster shots; Redistricting Committee meeting; More fog this morning

Another Morning Of Fog!

This morning, drivers will be experiencing fog. It will be cloudy through 10 am-noon.

Then mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Water Main Break

A water main break has closed a portion of Lauderdale Road in Henrico.

The northbound lane on Lauderdale Road is closed. Drivers should also avoid the intersection of Lauderdale and Ridgefield Parkway if possible.

Gayton Road can be used as a detour.

Redistricting Meeting Today

Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission could give up on trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts after intense partisan bickering.

Some members have suggested the commission will use its remaining time trying to update Virginia’s congressional districts. But it’s unclear if there’s any agreement even on that matter.

Three members of the Virginia Redistricting Commission walked out Friday afternoon, as a partisan stalemate threatened the panel's work. (wdbj7)

It was discussed during the commission’s virtual meeting Monday. But no official action could be taken.

Votes may be taken at the next in-person meeting, which is Thursday.

Booster Shots For Moderna, J&J

With many Americans who got Pfizer vaccinations already rolling up their sleeves for a booster shot, millions of others who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine wait anxiously to learn when it’s their turn.

Federal regulators begin tackling that question this week.

On Thursday and Friday, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra doses of the two vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when.

The final go-ahead is not expected for at least another week.

Inside Look At COVID ICUs

WDBJ7 cameras were not allowed inside the Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, due to current safety precautions, but Carilion shared interviews and footage with media outlets to give a real-life glimpse of the effects of COVID-19.

Even after 20 months, it continues to impacts health care providers, kids, adults, older adults, and all genders, races, and ethnicities.

While patient confidentiality was maintained, Carilion clinic sent out pictures and videos to media outlets to share how COVID-19 is inside ICUs. (WDBj7)

As of this past Friday in the near southwest region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and Salem VA facilities, there were 303 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

93 of those patients were in ICUs.

Fallen Officers Ceremony

The Richmond Police Department is honoring its officers who lost their lives in the line of duty during a ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony is in recognition of National Police Week.

The service will include families of the fallen officers and a wreath will be placed.

Mayor Levar Stoney will also be in attendance. The tribute starts Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Richmond Police Training Academy.

ONE Casino + Resort Events

The group behind ONE Casino + Resort is hosting two events this week: one for those looking for work and another for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners.

On Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ONE will hold an event for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners (MBE/ESB).

The group will share information on how businesses can get involved in their project.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from owner Urban One, operating partner Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E), and contractors Hourigan and Team Henry.

Final Thought

Get busy living or get busy dying - Stephen King

