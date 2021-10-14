Healthcare Pros
More than 2,300 COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate remains at 7.5%

COVID cases in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,300 new cases reported Friday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 902,938 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Friday, 2,357 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,391 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 46 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,474 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 7.5%.

Here’s an explanation of Virginia’s positivity rate

There are a total of 4,768 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 87,369 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,643,750 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

To view NBC12′s latest COVID-19 coverage, click here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 38,728 cases, 1,148 hospitalizations, 526 deaths
  • Henrico: 33,701 cases, 1,238 hospitalizations, 703 deaths
  • Richmond: 23,458 cases, 924 hospitalizations, 333 deaths
  • Hanover: 11,479 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 191 deaths
  • Petersburg: 5,158 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Goochland: 1,955 cases, 66 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

