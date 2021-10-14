Memorial planned for slain real estate agent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A memorial service has been scheduled to honor a real estate agent in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region who police say was killed by a client who just bought a house in Portsmouth.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the memorial for Soren Arn-Oelschlegal will be held Saturday in Virginia Beach.

Police in Portsmouth said they believe that Arn-Oelschlegal was shot by Albert Baglione last Friday.

Police said that Baglione then turned the gun on himself.

Portsmouth police said that officers had arrived at the house and were told by Baglione that he had killed his agent.

Police said that he had a weapon in his hand at the time.

Police said Baglione then closed his door before officers heard a gunshot.

