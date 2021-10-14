Healthcare Pros
Man killed, five seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Caroline County

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and five other people, including juveniles, were seriously injured in a crash in Caroline County.

On Oct. 12 at 7:04 a.m., state police responded to a crash located in the 9300 block of Route 606 (Stonewall Jackson Road.)

According to the investigation, a Honda CR-V was traveling south in the northbound travel lane and struck a northbound GMC Yukon.

The 44-year-old driving the Yukon was with four other juveniles. They were taken to a hospital and are being treated with serious injuries.

Derrick S. Leash, 34, of Woodford Va., was driving the CR-V. Leash succumbed to his injuries on the scene. State police say Leash’s seatbelt was fastened and he was sitting on top of it.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

