Man killed, five seriously injured in wrong-way crash in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One man is dead and five other people, including juveniles, were seriously injured in a crash in Caroline County.

On Oct. 12 at 7:04 a.m., state police responded to a crash located in the 9300 block of Route 606 (Stonewall Jackson Road.)

According to the investigation, a Honda CR-V was traveling south in the northbound travel lane and struck a northbound GMC Yukon.

The 44-year-old driving the Yukon was with four other juveniles. They were taken to a hospital and are being treated with serious injuries.

Derrick S. Leash, 34, of Woodford Va., was driving the CR-V. Leash succumbed to his injuries on the scene. State police say Leash’s seatbelt was fastened and he was sitting on top of it.

The crash is still under investigation.

