Limited spots opened for Richmond Marathon after registration fills up

Limited spots for the Richmond Marathon have been opened up after registration filled up completely for the first time.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Limited spots for the Richmond Marathon have been opened up after registration filled up completely for the first time.

Due to the increased demand to participate and cross the finish line, spots have been opened up for runners to sign up.

“We never imagined that our full marathon would fill with a month to go—you all rock! There have been many unknowns over the past two years and forecasting that 2021 would be a first-ever sellout year has been a pleasant surprise,” the website said.

Posted by Richmond Marathon on Thursday, October 14, 2021

Those who register now will not receive their medal on race day but will have it mailed to them. Officials anticipate being able to mail the finisher medals in early 2022 due to shipping and supply chain issues.

According to the website, the Richmond Marathon is in the top 25 for runners to use to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

The Richmond Marathon will be on Nov. 13 at 7:45 a.m. To sign up for the limited spots, click here.

