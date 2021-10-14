Healthcare Pros
Gov. Northam to visit Louisa County High School to recognize cafeteria staff

Gov. Northam will be visiting Louisa County High School on Oct. 14 to recognize the school’s cafeteria staff as part of National School Lunch Week.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be visiting Louisa County High School on Oct. 14 to recognize the school’s cafeteria staff as part of National School Lunch Week.

The Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring will also be in attendance.

Later on, the governor will also announce the Virginia Teacher of the Year award at 5 p.m. The event will be streamed on the Virginia Department of Education’s YouTube channel.

