Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

GOP’s Youngkin stays away from ‘Take Back Virginia’ rally

GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and many other candidates for office are staying away...
GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and many other candidates for office are staying away from an election rally intended to fire up the party’s right-wing, though the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor is expected to speak.(wdbj7)
By SARAH RANKIN Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin and many other candidates for office are staying away from an election rally intended to fire up the party’s right-wing, though the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor is expected to speak.

The event organized by Trump surrogate John Fredericks is happening Wednesday evening in suburban Richmond.

Fredericks was Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in Virginia and organized the rally intended to energize Trump voters for this year’s election.

The former president was expected to phone in.

Democrats condemned the event and called on Youngkin to weigh in on Sears’ participation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police make arrest in deadly Henrico shooting
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

Virginia House of Delegates (FILE)
Senior Statesmen of Virginia host House of Delegates candidates forum
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day
Princess Blanding is offering up a different choice for liberals. She’s tired of the dominant,...
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Princess Blanding
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason...
Virginia attorney general candidates face off in debate