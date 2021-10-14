Healthcare Pros
Four students, 18-year-old charged in Meadowbrook High School fight

A screenshot from video of the fight shows resource officer Anthony Bowen using his body to shield a young man from a mob of other students attacking him. The officer was struck several times while protecting the student.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police say four students and one 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a fight that took place at Meadowbrook High School.

Three juvenile males ages, 14, 15, and 17 were given “juvenile criminal complaints” for allegedly assaulting Officer Bowen, a School Resource Officer, during the fight. A 16-year-old girl was also given a juvenile criminal complaint for allegedly assaulting a school administrator.

Rafael R. Day Jr., 18, who wasn’t a Meadowbrook student, had left the school office and joined the fight after learning one of the juveniles he was supposed to pick up was involved in an altercation, according to police.

Day was charged with two counts of assault, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Police say Day ignored repeated verbal commands to stop fighting.

