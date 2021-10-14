Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police make arrest in deadly Henrico shooting
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19

Latest News

NIH researchers found that people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with a Pfizer or...
Richmond health leader says study results on mixing and matching vaccine boosters are promising
The Richmond Police Department is honoring its officers who lost their lives in the line of...
RPD to honor fallen officers with ceremony
Virginia NORML helps navigate new cannabis laws
Virginia NORML helps navigate new cannabis laws
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space