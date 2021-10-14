Deputies search for man wanted on multiple charges

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Michael Antonio Handsome, 40, of Richmond, is wanted for threats in writing and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with information on where he may be can call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.