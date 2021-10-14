Healthcare Pros
Deputies search for man wanted on multiple charges

Michael Antonio Handsome
Michael Antonio Handsome(Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple charges.

Michael Antonio Handsome, 40, of Richmond, is wanted for threats in writing and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with information on where he may be can call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

