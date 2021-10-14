COVID-19 cases reported in Va. reach over 900,000 | Positivity rate decreases to 7.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,600 new cases reported Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 900,581 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Thursday, 2,603 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,345 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 60 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,533 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 7.5%.

There are a total of 4,746 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 87,168 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,615,023 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 38,640 cases, 1,145 hospitalizations, 526 deaths

Henrico: 33,604 cases, 1,236 hospitalizations, 701 deaths

Richmond: 23,430 cases, 923 hospitalizations, 332 deaths

Hanover: 11,433 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 191 deaths

Petersburg: 5,154 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 106 deaths

Goochland: 1,948 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

