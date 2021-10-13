Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Morning fog/drizzle gives way to midday clearing

Big late-week warmup before a Saturday cold front
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Yet another dreary morning, with fog and drizzle possible this morning then clearing skies this afternoon.

Wednesday: Fog, drizzle, and clouds through 10am-noon. Turning partly sunny during the midday/afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a showers likely and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air on Sunday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Some sun returns Wednesday
Forecast: Some sun returns Wednesday, temps warm up
Forecast: Some sun returns Wednesday, temps warm up
A strong cold front will bring gusty Saturday showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday.
First Alert: Strong cold front ushers in true autumn air this weekend
Saturday showers followed by cool temperatures on Sunday
Saturday showers followed by cool temperatures on Sunday