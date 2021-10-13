Wednesday Forecast: Morning fog/drizzle gives way to midday clearing
Big late-week warmup before a Saturday cold front
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Yet another dreary morning, with fog and drizzle possible this morning then clearing skies this afternoon.
Wednesday: Fog, drizzle, and clouds through 10am-noon. Turning partly sunny during the midday/afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a showers likely and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
First Alert: A strong cold front brings a blast of autumn air on Sunday.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
Monday: Mostly sunny after a chilly start. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
