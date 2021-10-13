Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia State University Students, Home Depot to create new outdoor fitness park

Virginia State University was selected to receive a $30,000 grant to create the outdoor fitness...
Virginia State University was selected to receive a $30,000 grant to create the outdoor fitness park space, providing students with a new area on campus to stay active(Virginia State University)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Home Depot and students and faculty of Virginia State University will partner up to create a new outdoor fitness park for the campus.

The project will occur on Oct. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This project is through the Retool Your School grant provided by Home Depot. The grant will contribute to campus improvement projects that will help preserve Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Virginia State was selected to receive a $30,000 grant to create the outdoor fitness park space that will provide students with a new area on campus to stay active.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond

Latest News

The registrar’s office says voters who prefer to speak Spanish will have automatic access to...
City of Richmond registrar offering voters ballots in English, Spanish for the first time
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 897,978 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 2,300 news cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 7.6%
The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing...
Green City project in Henrico County moves forward
Chesterfield County will be holding a virtual meeting to go over the county’s redistricting...
Chesterfield County to hold virtual meeting on redistricting