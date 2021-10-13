Virginia State University Students, Home Depot to create new outdoor fitness park

ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - The Home Depot and students and faculty of Virginia State University will partner up to create a new outdoor fitness park for the campus.

The project will occur on Oct. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

This project is through the Retool Your School grant provided by Home Depot. The grant will contribute to campus improvement projects that will help preserve Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Virginia State was selected to receive a $30,000 grant to create the outdoor fitness park space that will provide students with a new area on campus to stay active.

