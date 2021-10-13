Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia NORML helps navigate new cannabis laws

Medical Marijuana
Medical Marijuana(WAFB)
By Jasmine Turner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It has been almost three months since marijuana became legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia for people 21 and up, and Virginia NORML continues to answer questions the community has about new laws.

LEARN MORE: VA NORML

Under the new laws, people 21 and up can possess up to an ounce of marijuana and it is legal to cultivate up to four plants in a home for personal use. The organization says since legalization on July 1st., marijuana violations have been reduced by about 90%.

Legal sales of marijuana are still a few years out, as the General Assembly is set to discuss it during the 2022 session.

“Virginians do have a lot of questions about how to register for the states medical cannabis program because until sales for adult use do begin, this is the only way for legal access for cannabis outside of cultivation,” said Jenn Michelle Pedini with Virginia NORML.

Every Friday, on Facebook Live, Virginia NORML answers questions the community may have.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

Richmond dad gets creative when tackling issue of school bus driver shortage
Richmond dad gets creative when tackling issue of school bus driver shortage
The ACT test
Virginia students outperform nation on ACT test
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Princess Blanding
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Princess Blanding
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting