Virginia non-profit working to keep wildlife safe on the roads

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Wild Virginia is a non-profit that works to protect and connect local wildlife, forests, and waters. The organization also strives to increase awareness of natural spaces through hikes and outdoor initiatives.

“Environmental work isn’t that glamorous, but when you see a problem and want to make a difference, that keeps me going,” executive director Misty Boos said.

Local wildlife is often threatened by vehicle traffic. According to the organization, there is are an estimated 1.5 million wildlife-vehicle collisions every year in the United States.

Wild Virginia is part of the Virginia Safe Wildlife Corridors Collaborative.

The collaborative works to help wildlife navigate roads and highways and also focuses on aquatic solutions for animals at risk.

“Whether you’re a bear or a deer or a fish, you need to move,” Boos said.

In a few weeks, the organization will be hosting a virtual film festival to promote wildlife safety in the Valley and beyond. Tickets are free and can be found here.

