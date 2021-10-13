Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia moves to immediately sever ties with prison health care contractor. ‘The relationship has degraded significantly.’

A picture of the assisted living ward at Deerfield Correctional Center that the Virginia...
A picture of the assisted living ward at Deerfield Correctional Center that the Virginia Department of Corrections shared with lawmakers in 2019. The prison, which houses some of the state’s most medically fragile inmates, has seen a major COVID-19 outbreak.(Virginia Department of Corrections)
By Ned Oliver
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Virginia Department of Corrections appears headed toward a messy breakup with the company that provides medical care in about half of the state’s prisons.

DOC director Harold Clarke announced in July he intended to bring all health care services in-house, ending its $90-million annual contract with Miami-based Armor Correctional Health.

But rather than let the current contract run its course for the next year as initially planned, prison officials now say they’re taking immediate steps to end the state’s relationship with Armor, accusing the company of stonewalling corrections officials since the announcement.

“The relationship and correspondence with the vendor has degraded significantly,” Clarke wrote in a letter to House and Senate budget leaders. “The lack of communication and the activities of the vendor significantly jeopardize the ability of the department to ensure constitutionally adequate medical care is being provided as contractually required by the vendor and is unsustainable for any amount of time.”

Armor’s CEO, Otto Campo, fired back in a statement, calling DOC’s decision reckless.

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067...
Police: Man damages GRTC bus after being kicked off
Princess Blanding is offering up a different choice for liberals. She’s tired of the dominant,...
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Princess Blanding
Vaccine generic
Over 61% million Virginians fully vaccinated | More than 10.9 million doses administered
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason...
Virginia attorney general candidates face off in debate