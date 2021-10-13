Healthcare Pros
Virginia attorney general candidates face off in debate

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason...
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason Miyares(AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) - Republican attorney general candidate Jason Miyares attacked Democratic incumbent Mark Herring for the actions of the state’s parole board, while Herring said Miyares fundamentally misunderstands the duties of the office.

The two squared off Wednesday in a debate that was supposed to focus on business issues.

But Miyares spent much of his time attacking the Virginia parole board, which has been criticized for leniency on convicts and for failing to notify victims when inmates were being released.

Herring said his office has nothing to do with parole board decisions, and he cited a fact-check article from Politifact that rated Miyares’ attacks as false. 

