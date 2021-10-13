Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day

Attorney General Mark Herring (D-Va.) faced his Republican challenger, Rep. Jason Miyares in Loudon County for a debate Wednesday.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The candidates vying to be Virginia’s top prosecutor face-off in Loudoun County.

Attorney General Mark Herring (D-Va.) and challenger Rep. Jason Miyares (R-Virginia Beach) traded the courtroom for a ballroom, juries for voters, as each try to win support ahead of November’s election.

Moderators with the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce hoped to keep debate focused on business and quality of life. But both candidates largely pivoted, spending most of their time recycling talking points and attacks.

Herring promoted legal battles he waged on the state’s behalf since 2014, referring to his, “proven record of protecting Virginians and expanding our rights.”

As examples, he cited protecting the Affordable Care Act and abortion access, as well as promoting stricter gun laws and LGBTQ rights. He argued his opponent doesn’t understand the job and would actively work to undo social progress.

”The choice is clear, and the stakes are high,” Herring said of November’s election.

Miyares portrayed his opponent’s nearly eight years in office in a different light, “this is what a failed record as Attorney General looks like.”

Miyares, a delegate in the state house and former Virginia Beach prosecutor, painted his opponent as a liberal activist and soft on crime. He blamed Herring for a rise in murders last year and the state parole board’s decision to cut corners on the way to releasing seven convicted murderers.

”We have a criminal first, victim last mindset,” he said of the way Herring and Northern Virginia prosecutors approach criminal justice. He argued the state would be safer under his watch.

Herring said he would put his record up against anyone’s.

Both candidates claimed a ‘pro-business’ mantle while tackling questions covering cyber-crime, diversity and unconscious bias, marijuana legalization, and business regulation. They could share a debate stage again next week.

Election Day is less than three weeks away. Polls show a tight race.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business, ahead of Election Day
Virginia attorney general candidates debate social progress, business ahead of Election Day
Princess Blanding is offering up a different choice for liberals. She’s tired of the dominant,...
Spotlight on Governor’s Race: Meet Princess Blanding
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring and Virginia Republican Lt. Governor candidate Jason...
Virginia attorney general candidates face off in debate
The registrar’s office says voters who prefer to speak Spanish will have automatic access to...
City of Richmond registrar offering voters ballots in English, Spanish for the first time
Spanberger and Northam meet at State Capitol to push infrastructure bill
Northam, Spanberger push for infrastructure bill passage