Three suspects charged after attempt carjacking at gym in Stafford County

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Three suspects were charged after an attempted carjacking at a gym in Stafford County.

At 4:51 p.m. on Oct. 12, the Stafford Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Anytime Fitness at 25 Tech Parkway after receiving multiple calls about a gym customer being attacked by three men trying to steal his car.

According to the investigation, the suspects had approached the victim wielding a wooden stick and struck him several times. The victim, trained in mixed martial arts, fought back against the attackers.

One of the suspects was able to get the victim’s car key and attempted to steal the car. Due to the car having manual transmission, the suspect did not know how to drive the car.

Other customers within the gym rushed out and assisted in stopping the robbery attempt. All three suspects got back to their vehicle and flee the scene.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Acura sedan with Mississippi license plates. Sgt. R.K. Pinkard located the suspect’s vehicle on Garrisonville Road near I-95 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspects refused to stop and initiated a pursuit, heading on I-95 north. According to deputies, speeds reached 98 miles per hour.

Near the mile-marker 145, the suspects entered the HOV lanes by crashing through the barrier arm and began driving northbound while traffic was headed southbound. They eventually stopped at the mile-marker 147 and fled on foot into the wooded median between the HOV lanes and the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Deputies, along with the Virginia State Police and Quantico PMO used K-9′s to find the suspects and set up a perimeter. K-9 Titan quickly tracked through the heavy brush and located the suspects.

All three suspects were eventually apprehended, deputies say.

The following suspects were identified and charged:

Jabez Clark , 19, of Stafford - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, malicious wounding, assault, vandalism and possession of burglary/robbery tools.

Korey Richardson , 18, - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy, eluding, reckless driving and hit and run.

Jacob Land, 20, of Norfolk - Charged with carjacking, robbery, conspiracy and vandalism.

All three men are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.