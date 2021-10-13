Healthcare Pros
Mother arrested for neglect after infant dies from malnourishment

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says the mother of a four-month-old has been charged with neglect after the infant died from severe malnourishment.

On Oct. 2, a medical examiner notified detectives about a four-month-old baby boy at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

According to the investigation, the infant’s mother, identified as Nubia Williams, 26, of Spotsylvania, brought the baby to the hospital who was found to be unresponsive and not breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m. after hospital staff conducted life-saving measures. An autopsy from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined the baby died of severe malnourishment and neglect.

The sheriff’s office says warrants for second-degree murder and felony child neglect were obtained for Williams. The sheriff’s office says Williams was arrested on Oct. 12 and is held under no bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

