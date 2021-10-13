Senior Statesmen of Virginia host House of Delegates candidates forum

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior Statesmen of Virginia hosted the 57th and 59th House of Delegate candidates for an online discussion Wednesday, October 13.

Candidates spoke on important issues for the commonwealth during the event, including their top priorities and how they will work across party lines. Core issues for the candidates in the 57th District include school funding and term limits.

“I think that our top legislative priority in the next governor’s administration has to be providing better funding for our public schools and for our public health care workers, because we’ve seen both of those essential services stretched far too thin in the last two years,” 57th District Del. Sally Hudson said.

“One of my first priorities would be term limits,” challenger Philip Andrew Hamilton said. “I think we need to have an amendment to the Virginia constitution so they have term limits for state and local offices.”

Candidates in the 59th District are focused on access to doctors, pharmacies, and high speed internet.

“I think no matter who wins and who’s in control, I think that the as a state we need to really focus on healthcare,” 59th District Del. Matt Fariss said.

“One of the most consistent concerns that voters have, and is something that takes priority, is broadband infrastructure throughout Virginia,” 59th District candidate Ben Moses said.

“Broadband is definitely a big concern,” 59th District candidate Louis Scicli said.

While candidates disagreed on some issues, like coronavirus vaccination mandates, they do agree that it is important to work across party lines.

“I have a track record for taking every issue on its merits and working to do best by the people of our district, not to serve a particular party,” Hudson said.

“We just have to keep the communication open, and that’s why I plan on doing,” Hamilton said.

“A lot of work goes in before these bills reach a vote, and I’m proud of the fact that I’ve worked so hard with the other side,” incumbent Fariss said.

“As a physician, I walk into the room to take care of a sick person. I don’t start out asking if they’re a Republican or a Democrat, I just get to work trying to fix the problem,” Moses said. “What the House of Delegates is, it’s a roomful of leaders, it’s people who have been asked to serve their constituents as leaders and get problems fixed.”

“My goal is to get along with everybody. You might have your own opinion, and that’s fine, but always do what’s best for the people and that’s my belief. If I get into office, I’m going to do what’s best for the people,” Scicli said.

Candidates also discussed how they would expand affordable housing, support small business and veterans in the commonwealth.

