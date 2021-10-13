Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

School concerned about sportsmanship after new soccer record

A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a...
A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.(Tsuji // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLEY, Mich. (AP) — A school board in northern Michigan plans to send a protest over sportsmanship following a soccer player’s 16-goal record-setting game against a winless team.

The backlash over Kevin Hubbell’s performance continued Monday night at a meeting of the Kingsley board.

There’s support for sending a protest to the Benzie Central school board. Hubbell is one of the best players in Michigan.

He scored 16 goals in a 17-0 victory by Benzie Central over Kingsley, setting state and national records for most goals.

Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith says it was a “cheap shot” against a young team.

The Benzie Central coach says he wasn’t trying to humiliate an opponent by keeping Hubbell on offense.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

William Shatner talks to Jeff Bezos about the experience of going to space.
William Shatner: Going to space profound experience
Dad walks 1,200 miles for daughter's rare disease
Dad walks barefoot through Richmond on 1,200 journey to raise awareness for daughter’s rare disease
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen,...
William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
Solo sailor Dustin Reynolds is on the verge of completing a record-setting voyage around the...
Sailor who lost limbs in crash nears end of globe-crossing solo voyage