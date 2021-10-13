Healthcare Pros
Salvation Army in central Virginia looking for Angel Tree volunteers

Salvation Army volunteers
Salvation Army volunteers(The Salvation Army)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army branch located in central Virginia is looking for Angel Tree volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities are available from Oct. 11-22. There are a variety of seasonal volunteer opportunities currently open.

Those opportunities include:

  • Angel Tree Registration – help register Angel Tree recipients for assistance
  • Christmas Center – process and sort gifts to be distributed to Angel Tree recipients
  • Angel Tree host site – volunteer at our Angel Tree location at Short Pump or Chesterfield Town Center
  • Ring a bell at a Red Kettle. Register here.

Those who are interested can apply here.

