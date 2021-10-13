Salvation Army in central Virginia looking for Angel Tree volunteers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army branch located in central Virginia is looking for Angel Tree volunteers.

Volunteer opportunities are available from Oct. 11-22. There are a variety of seasonal volunteer opportunities currently open.

Those opportunities include:

Angel Tree Registration – help register Angel Tree recipients for assistance

Christmas Center – process and sort gifts to be distributed to Angel Tree recipients

Angel Tree host site – volunteer at our Angel Tree location at Short Pump or Chesterfield Town Center

Ring a bell at a Red Kettle. Register here

Those who are interested can apply here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.