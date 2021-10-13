Salvation Army in central Virginia looking for Angel Tree volunteers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Salvation Army branch located in central Virginia is looking for Angel Tree volunteers.
Volunteer opportunities are available from Oct. 11-22. There are a variety of seasonal volunteer opportunities currently open.
Those opportunities include:
- Angel Tree Registration – help register Angel Tree recipients for assistance
- Christmas Center – process and sort gifts to be distributed to Angel Tree recipients
- Angel Tree host site – volunteer at our Angel Tree location at Short Pump or Chesterfield Town Center
- Ring a bell at a Red Kettle. Register here.
Those who are interested can apply here.
