Richmond Flying Squirrels nominated for Minor League Baseball Award, after Air Force dad returns home
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tender moment between a military dad and his family at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game has now been nominated for a 2021 MiLBY Award.
The team was nominated in the Feel-Good Moment category as Air Force Master Sergeant David “Bradley” Rogers returned home after being deployed for eight months.
Voting runs through Nov. 3, and there are no limits.
