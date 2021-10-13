Healthcare Pros
Richmond Flying Squirrels nominated for Minor League Baseball Award, after Air Force dad returns home

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A tender moment between a military dad and his family at a Richmond Flying Squirrels game has now been nominated for a 2021 MiLBY Award.

The team was nominated in the Feel-Good Moment category as Air Force Master Sergeant David “Bradley” Rogers returned home after being deployed for eight months.

Voting runs through Nov. 3, and there are no limits.

To watch the video, or cast your vote, click here.

