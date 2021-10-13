Police: Suspect sought after stealing vehicle out of Henrico
Footage captures suspect operating vehicle in Richmond
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle out of Henrico County.
On Sept. 9, a vehicle was stolen from a location within Henrico. The suspect was caught on camera operating the vehicle in Richmond.
Police say the vehicle has since been recovered.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call Henrico Police Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000.
