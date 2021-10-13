Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Suspect sought after stealing vehicle out of Henrico

Footage captures suspect operating vehicle in Richmond
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call Henrico Police Detective...
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call Henrico Police Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000.(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle out of Henrico County.

On Sept. 9, a vehicle was stolen from a location within Henrico. The suspect was caught on camera operating the vehicle in Richmond.

Police say the vehicle has since been recovered.

Help to identify suspect -On September 9, 2021 a vehicle was stolen from a location in Henrico County. Surveillance video has surfaced showing the suspect operating the vehicle within the city of Richmond. The vehicle has since been recovered. If anyone has information on the identity of the suspect shown in this video, please contact Henrico Police Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000.

Posted by Henrico County Police on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should call Henrico Police Detective Valentine at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway
Police are investigating.
Double homicide investigation underway after 2 men shot in Richmond

Latest News

The suspect in these photos appears to be a bald black male, about 5’10 - 6’0, wearing black...
Chesterfield County Police searching for man involved in credit card theft
Virginia State University was selected to receive a $30,000 grant to create the outdoor fitness...
Virginia State University Students, Home Depot to create new outdoor fitness park
The registrar’s office says voters who prefer to speak Spanish will have automatic access to...
City of Richmond registrar offering voters ballots in English, Spanish for the first time
The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 897,978 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as...
More than 2,300 news cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 7.6%