Police: Searching for two individuals following theft at Chesterfield Walmart
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are asking help following a theft at a Walmart.
In a statement on Twitter, Police say a man and a woman stole from the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Oct. 12.
The individuals were then seen getting into a grey Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows.
If you have information about the identities of these individuals click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.