Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police: Searching for two individuals following theft at Chesterfield Walmart

Chesterfield County Police seeking two individuals following theft at Walmart
Chesterfield County Police seeking two individuals following theft at Walmart(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are asking help following a theft at a Walmart.

In a statement on Twitter, Police say a man and a woman stole from the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Oct. 12.

The individuals were then seen getting into a grey Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows.

If you have information about the identities of these individuals click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

Ofc. Parker Davis and Ofc. Luke Hunsaker
Behind the Badge: Meet two of RPD’s newest officers
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the...
Garden Glow is returning to Maymont
Bootsma rides his Bunch Bike to take his four kids to school.
A dad’s creative ride to school
Hien The Dinh
Police make arrest in connection to assaults of Henrico students