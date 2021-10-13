Police: Searching for two individuals following theft at Chesterfield Walmart

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are asking help following a theft at a Walmart.

In a statement on Twitter, Police say a man and a woman stole from the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Oct. 12.

The persons in these photos are suspects in a theft form the Chattanooga Plaza Walmart on Oct 12th. They were last seen getting into a grey Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows. If you have any information on these persons contact @CCPDVa. @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 @LtDonStory pic.twitter.com/JGR49U0XeN — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) October 12, 2021

The individuals were then seen getting into a grey Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows.

If you have information about the identities of these individuals click here.

