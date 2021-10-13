Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Henrico.

Police say the shooting took place just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue near the intersection of E. Laburnum Avenue and Parkview Avenue.

According to the investigation, a man in a sedan and a male on a bicycle interacted with one another. While they were interacting, shots were fired into the sedan. The driver then left the scene towards Parkview Avenue and was later located at Carolina Avenue and Meadowbridge Road in Richmond.

The victim, identified as Hassan Dixon, 55, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The suspect fled on his bicycle towards Richmond-Henrico Turnpike on Laburnum Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing:

Black tennis shoes with white soles

Dark longer styled shorts

A grey hooded sweatshirt

A baseball hat with a white top and dark brim with a circular sticker

A camouflage backpack

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect should contact Detective Rosser at (804)-501-5247 or Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000.

