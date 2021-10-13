Police: Man damages GRTC bus after being kicked off

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man damaged a GRTC bus after being kicked off it, police say.

Around 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 23, a man got on a GRTC bus and became disruptive.

The bus driver asked him to get off, and the man went out the side door.

Police said after the man got off the bus, he went around to the front door and hit the glass, damaging it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Third Precinct Detective H. Truong at (804) 646-1067 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

