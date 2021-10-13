Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Super Fan
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertisement

Police make arrest in connection to assaults of Henrico students

Hien The Dinh
Hien The Dinh(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest in connection to the assaults of two Douglas S. Freeman High School students.

A School Resource Officer was notified about two assaults that happened before 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of Three Chopt Road on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, the principal at Douglas S. Freeman High School emailed parents about the situation that occurred on campus Thursday, Sept. 30. A parent forwarded that email to NBC12 sharing information about the reported incidents.

Supervision at Douglas S. Freeman High School increased after 2 students assaulted

“Before the start of the school day, two students walking on our campus from the parking lot were victims of separate incidents of inappropriate sexual contact against their will,” wrote Principal John Marshall. “We believe they were victims of the same assailant.”

At the time, police described the suspect as a male, 5′8″, with dark-colored hair and wearing a facemask. The person was wearing all black and was described as having a pink backpack.

While investigating, police found that a similar incident happened the day before, on Sept. 29, in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street outside a commercial building.

Police identified Hien The Dinh, 18, as the suspect and arrested him at his home for assault, sexual battery and trespassing.

Anyone with more information can call police at (804) 501-5000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Soren Arn-Oelschlegel
Va. real estate agent killed by 84-year-old in murder-suicide
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
Sandra Thomas
Chesterfield woman charged with child neglect of 3-year-old
There is no further information at this time.
VDH: Richmond resident between ages 10-19 dies from COVID-19
Health officials shed light on Pfizer boosters for those fully vaccinated with Moderna or J&J
Virginia teen claims she received 6 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Latest News

Ofc. Parker Davis and Ofc. Luke Hunsaker
Behind the Badge: Meet two of RPD’s newest officers
Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond
Police search for suspect who fled on bicycle after deadly Henrico shooting
The Garden Glow at Maymont will showcase the historic architecture and gardens around the...
Garden Glow is returning to Maymont
Bootsma rides his Bunch Bike to take his four kids to school.
A dad’s creative ride to school