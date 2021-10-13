Police make arrest in connection to assaults of Henrico students

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have made an arrest in connection to the assaults of two Douglas S. Freeman High School students.

A School Resource Officer was notified about two assaults that happened before 9 a.m. in the 8700 block of Three Chopt Road on Sept. 30.

On Oct. 1, the principal at Douglas S. Freeman High School emailed parents about the situation that occurred on campus Thursday, Sept. 30. A parent forwarded that email to NBC12 sharing information about the reported incidents.

“Before the start of the school day, two students walking on our campus from the parking lot were victims of separate incidents of inappropriate sexual contact against their will,” wrote Principal John Marshall. “We believe they were victims of the same assailant.”

At the time, police described the suspect as a male, 5′8″, with dark-colored hair and wearing a facemask. The person was wearing all black and was described as having a pink backpack.

While investigating, police found that a similar incident happened the day before, on Sept. 29, in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street outside a commercial building.

Police identified Hien The Dinh, 18, as the suspect and arrested him at his home for assault, sexual battery and trespassing.

Anyone with more information can call police at (804) 501-5000.

