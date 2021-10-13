Healthcare Pros
Police: Drunk driver was going 152 mph on Virginia highway

Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend.(Virginia State Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a drunk driver was going 152 mph when he was pulled over in Rockbridge County over the weekend.

According to a tweet Tuesday from state police, the 29-year-old man was stopped on Interstate 81 on Sunday and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police say he was in a 70 mph zone at the time.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles lists reckless driving as 20 mph over the speed limit or going more than 85 mph in any situation.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

