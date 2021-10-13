Police believe shooting victim drove from Henrico before dying in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Richmond police were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the 3100 block Meadowbridge Road.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police said the shooting did not happen there though. Police believe he drove himself to the location after he was shot.

Investigators determined the shooting happened in Henrico. Police there will take over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

