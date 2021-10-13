News to Know for Oct. 13: Opening land borders; Hanover meeting recap; Foggy morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day!

Morning Fog, Partly Sunny Later

Yet another dreary morning, with fog and drizzle possible this morning then clearing skies this afternoon.

Fog, drizzle, and clouds through 10am-noon.

Turning partly sunny during the midday/afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Deadly Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond on Tuesday evening.

Richmond police were called shortly before 7 p.m. to the 3100 block Meadowbridge Road.

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Richmond on Tuesday evening. (NBC12)

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene. Police believe he drove himself to the location after he was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Land Borders Reopening

The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic.

(Source: AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country.

By mid-January, even essential travelers seeking to enter the U.S., like truck drivers, will need to be fully vaccinated.

House Vote On Debt Ceiling

Members of the House on Tuesday pushed through a short-term increase to the nation’s debt limit, ensuring the federal government can continue fully paying its bills into December and temporarily averting an unprecedented default that would have decimated the economy.

The $480 billion increase in the country’s borrowing ceiling cleared the Senate last week on a party-line vote.

(AP Newsroom)

The House approved it swiftly so President Joe Biden can sign it into law this week. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had warned that steps to stave off a default on the country’s debts would be exhausted by Monday, and from that point, the department would soon be unable to fully meet the government’s financial obligations.

A default would have immense fallout on global financial markets built upon the bedrock safety of U.S. government debt. Routine government payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and active-duty military personnel would also be called into question.

Hanover Meeting Recap

A month after school divisions around Virginia were to adopt changes to their policies involving transgender and non-binary students, Hanover County Public Schools discussed it Tuesday night.

The changes were to be made after bills passed in the General Assembly in 2020, which protect transgender students from discrimination. School divisions were meant to change their policies for things like bathroom and lockerroom use based on model policies put out by the Virginia Department of Education.

The changes were to be made after bills passed in the General Assembly in 2020, which protect transgender students from discrimination. (NBC12)

During the meeting, tempers flared and all 10 people who wanted to speak had the chance to address the board. Some people there were in favor of the DOE requiring school divisions to enact transgender policies. Some people there were also against the policies.

A spokesperson for the school division said changes were only up for discussion, but a vote could happen at the next meeting in November.

Chesterfield Vaccine Clinic

The Virginia Department of Health and the Chesterfield Health District announced a state-run Community Vaccination Center (CVC) will be opening in the county.

This CVC will offer COVID-19 booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine. The clinic will also offer free first and second doses of all COVID-19 vaccines.

(Frank Augstein | AP)

The CVC will open on Oct. 16 at the Rockwood Vaccination Clinic, located in the former Big Lots store at the Rockwood Shopping Center at 10161 Hull Street Road in Midlothian.

It will operate Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can register by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). Walk-ins are also welcome.

Upcoming Redistricting Meetings

Virginia’s bipartisan redistricting commission could give up on trying to redraw the state’s legislative districts after intense partisan bickering.

Some members have suggested the commission will use its remaining time trying to update Virginia’s congressional districts. But it’s unclear if there’s any agreement even on that matter. Votes may be taken at the next in-person meeting, which is Thursday.

Chesterfield County (Chesterfield County)

Chesterfield County will be holding a virtual meeting to go over the county’s redistricting process.

As required by law, Chesterfield must redraw its five magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census. Proposed changes will not affect the current election cycle. To learn more about the changes, watch the meeting on Chesterfield County’s Facebook page.

Henrico Green City

Last night, leaders in Henrico approved a provisional-use permit and conditional rezoning to the 204 acres near Parham Road and I-95.

The developers anticipate a formal submission of plans and an application for rezoning to the UMU, or urban mixed-use, classification in early 2021. (Source: Henrico County Public Relations) (Henrico County Public Relations)

That area is where the new ‘eco-district is planned to be located.

The privately funded project would include a new arena, parks, trails, retail space, housing and more.

ONE Casino Events

ONE will hold a community job opportunity fair this Wednesday, Oct. 13 from noon to 4 p.m open to anyone looking for a job. Employers across diverse industries will be on-site looking for potential employees.

The casino itself is not yet hiring but they are expecting their business to have 1,500 available jobs if they get voter approval. Representatives of the project will be available to answer questions and share project details.

The next day, Thursday, Oct. 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., ONE will hold an event for Minority, Women, and Emerging Small Business Owners (MBE/ESB).

Both events take place at Liberation Church, located at 5501 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA 23225. Visit here to RSVP to the events and for more information about the casino project.

Final Thought

Life is a mountain. Your goal is to find your path, not to reach the top - Maxime Lagacé

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.