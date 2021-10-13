More than 2,000 news cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 7.6%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coronavirus cases continue to climb in the commonwealth with more than 2,000 new cases reported Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 897,978 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia as of Oct. 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

On Wednesday, 2,359 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Virginia. If you would like to see a breakdown of cases among vaccinated, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated people, click here.

NOTE: VDH is now only updating the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 13,285 deaths have been reported. In the past 24 hours, 66 deaths have been reported.

Currently, there are 1,576 patients hospitalized including those with pending coronavirus tests. That data is from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

The 7-day testing positivity rate is at 7.6%.

There are a total of 4,726 outbreaks that have happened since the pandemic began. More than 86,978 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia have been associated with an outbreak. VDH requires at least two confirmed cases to classify as an outbreak.

VDH continues to track testing: 9,588,161 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the state. The department has a website designated for locating COVID-19 testing sites, view it here.

Central VA Case Highlights:

Chesterfield: 38,524 cases, 1,143 hospitalizations, 524 deaths

Henrico: 33,522 cases, 1,234 hospitalizations, 701 deaths

Richmond: 23,382 cases, 921 hospitalizations, 331 deaths

Hanover: 11,397 cases, 364 hospitalizations, 190 deaths

Petersburg: 5,148 cases, 200 hospitalizations, 106 deaths

Goochland: 1,939 cases, 65 hospitalizations, 29 deaths

